Snap Benks’ 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank on your iPhone 14 for $31.50 (Nearly 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, YarksDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Benks MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for $31.67 shipped in blue, black, and white. Regularly $44, this is nearly 30% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This Lightning deal will be live for another 11 hours or until discounted stock sells out. Featuring a “smooth and soft” rubberized exterior, this model delivers a portable 5,000mAh battery that snaps directly on the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 via MagSafe action. However, it also provides a USB-C output for wired charging action on non-MagSafe gear and a design that won’t block the camera when it is attached to the back of your Apple handset. More details below. 

Benks MagSafe Wireless Power Bank features:

Convenient to your life and work. Just one quick attach, keep your devices alive. Built with premium liquiid silicone, ultra smooth texture. Designed for iPhone 12/13 series. Please use with a Magsafe case or without cases. Will not magnetically attach or work with normal non-magsafe case. Charge your devices with magnetic wireless charging for Convenience or USB-C plug-in for more rapid charging speed. With cable, you can freely choose to charge iPhone, Android, headphone or pad as you need.

