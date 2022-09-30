Snap Benks’ 5,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank on your iPhone 14 for $31.50 (Nearly 30% off)

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, YarksDirect (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Benks MagSafe Wireless Power Bank for $31.67 shipped in blue, black, and white. Regularly $44, this is nearly 30% off and matching the lowest price we have tracked. This Lightning deal will be live for another 11 hours or until discounted stock sells out. Featuring a “smooth and soft” rubberized exterior, this model delivers a portable 5,000mAh battery that snaps directly on the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 via MagSafe action. However, it also provides a USB-C output for wired charging action on non-MagSafe gear and a design that won’t block the camera when it is attached to the back of your Apple handset. More details below.

Today’s lead deal represents one of the most affordable options in the product category from a brand we have any experience with. If you don’t need the MagSafe action though, the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K will keep you charged up for even longer with an internal 10000mAh battery at under $19 Prime shipped.

Just be sure to check out the new Anker MagSafe power bank with built-in PopSocket for iPhone 14 as well as our review of the brand’s new Nano 3 USB-C 30W GaN Charger. And while you’re at it, hit up these deals on the Anker Nano Pro 40W dual USB-C charger as well as our review of its environmentally-friendly new Bio Lightning cables.

Benks MagSafe Wireless Power Bank features:

Convenient to your life and work. Just one quick attach, keep your devices alive. Built with premium liquiid silicone, ultra smooth texture. Designed for iPhone 12/13 series. Please use with a Magsafe case or without cases. Will not magnetically attach or work with normal non-magsafe case. Charge your devices with magnetic wireless charging for Convenience or USB-C plug-in for more rapid charging speed. With cable, you can freely choose to charge iPhone, Android, headphone or pad as you need.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!