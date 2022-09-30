Amazon’s latest Funko POP! deals start at $5: Pokémon, Matrix, Avengers, TMNT, and more

Amazon has now launched a new Funko POP! sale with deals starting from $5. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Alongside some backpacks, keychains, and other collectible accessories, you’ll find a range of the popular 3.75-inch vinyl figures marked down right now. From some popular Pokémon characters to the Matrix, Avengers figures, and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you can browse through all of the different Funk POP! models on sale right here and be sure to head below for some of our top picks.

Amazon Funko POP! deals:

Alongside detailing the Pokémon’s 2022 Halloween collection, the November release date for the Gen 9 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet titles is inching closer and closer now and all of the details you need on the new pocket monster adventures are waiting right here. Just make sure to also get a closer look at the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED model while you’re at it.

Funko POP! Pokémon Grumpy Pikachu features:

From Pokemon, Grumpy Pikachu, as a stylized Pop! vinyl from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Pokemon figures from Funko! Collect them all! Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach! Catch this Pop! of Grumpy Pikachu to add to your Pokémon collection. Collectible stands approximately 3.75-inches tall.

