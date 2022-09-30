Amazon’s Luna Cloud gaming controller back down to its best price yet at $40 (Reg. $70)

After Amazon unveiled its next-generation Echo smart speakers, lamps, and networking gear, it is now offering some of the best prices ever on its Luna Controller Cloud Gaming Controller and bundles. You can now grab the gamepad itself at $39.99 shipped, which is 43% off the regular $70 price tag, $10 under the previous few mentions, and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. While it is specifically designed for Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service, it is also compatible with a range of platforms and hardware including Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android gear alongside Windows and Mac machines. Highlight features include USB-C charging, low-friction thumbsticks, a D-pad, and textured grips. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

Today’s Luna sale also includes a number of bundle options that pair the controller detailed above with gear that allows you to access your favorite streaming service (mainly Amazon’s) including the Fire TV 4K Stick and the Fire HD tablets. There’s up to 48% in savings to be had here and all of the deals are organized for you right here.

Just note that you can also score the Luna controller above with the Amazon Phone Clip at $52.98 shipped, down from the regular $83 price tag as well. If you plan on using the Luna controller in a mobile setup, this is the best setup from Amazon, so you might as well grab both while they are on sale if you’re interested here.

Alongside our coverage of the new MOGA XP7-X mobile controller for Xbox cloud gaming and the RiotPWR Lightning-equipped mobile controller, we also went hands-on with the new PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gamepad last month. This one delivers a more typical controller setup with the included phone clip, much like the bundle detailed above and you can get a full breakdown of the user experience right here.

Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV and Fire Tablets, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.’

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!