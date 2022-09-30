GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X RX 6950 XT lets you game at 8K for $622 (Save $678, new low)

Update 9/30 @ 6:38 AM: Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE WINDFORCE 3X RX 6950 XT 16GB GPU for $947.69 $852.92 $690.87 $621.78 shipped. Down from $1,300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

Amazon is offering the PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT 12GB GPU for $369.10 shipped . Down from $420 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While the RX 6700 XT might not be the most powerful graphics card on the market, it’s perfect for enjoying your favorite games at 1080p ultra settings and hitting 144+ FPS or 1440p high/ultra at 60 FPS. This specific model features two fans for cooling and has three DisplayPort 1.4a and one HDMI 2.1 outputs on the back. There’s also AMD’s RDNA2 technology in tow which allows for ray tracing in games and even support for FSR 2.0, which you can learn more about in our previous coverage. Be sure to read up more on the RX 6700 XT in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

If you’re looking to build a full computer and don’t have room for a $680 graphics card in the budget, consider opting instead for AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G processor. It comes in at $141 on Amazon and delivers both a 6-core 12-thread CPU with an integrated Radeon GPU that can actually game fairly well. Curious how good it games? Our hands-on coverage takes a deeper dive into what the processor has to offer.

Don’t forget to check out the sale on the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is down to $111. There’s 18 programmable buttons including 12 on the side for MMO/MOBA games. I prefer these types of mice for gaming because of how customizable it is. You can even learn more about it in our hands-on review to find out whether or not this premium mouse is worth it for your setup.

PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT GPU features:

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT graphics card is armed with a dual 90mm cooling fan design, a cooler with an enlarged heatsink surface, and Mute Fan Technology which can run in lower temperatures while providing a stable and outstanding high-performance experience. Mute Fan Technology intelligently turns off the fan below 60℃, providing silent gaming during medium and low load while reducing power consumption. PowerColor Fighter RX 6700 XT equips with copper heatpipes and an enlarged heatsink surface to provide lower temperature but better performance.

