We’ve covered the Glorious Model O Wireless before, but I feel that a follow-up review is in order. Typically, I have used ergonomic gaming mice in the past, like the wildly popular Deathadder lineup. But, after reviewing the Model O Wireless, I tried to go back to my old mainstay and it just didn’t feel right anymore. Two months later and I’m still using the Glorious Model O Wireless as my daily driver for editing and gaming. And at just $80, I’m even more impressed by what it offers for that price. Be sure to hit the video below to see all the details.

Ergonomics

The thing that made me stray away from my main mouse was the ergonomics. I had been using mainly Deathadders for quite a while, and I enjoyed the contoured ergonomic design, but after using the Model O Wireless for a bit when I tried to go back to the Deathadder V2 Pro, it just felt way too big.

The Razer is only 88g, so not much heavier, but the way the right side of the mouse sticks out for that ergonomic fit didn’t feel right in my hand anymore. I’m now a fan of ambidextrous mice. The combination of lightweight and slim design makes the Model O Wireless effortless to keep hold of and flick around for fast movements when gaming.

Model O Wireless: lightweight

Adding to the ergonomic performance of the mouse is the lightweight 69g design. Some of the other competitors aren’t much heavier than the Model O Wireless. Razer’s Viper Ultimate, another ambidextrous design tips the scale at 74g. If lightweight wireless is your aim, though, definitely check out the Pro X Superlight which comes in at an incredible 63 grams.

Model O Wireless follow-up: Video

Battery life

I like to have the RGB turned on and all the way up to match the light coming off of my Drop ALT keyboard, and that does have an effect on battery life. I can get through a workday just fine without plugging it in, but typically if I’m doing any gaming later in the evening, I’ll have to charge it some. So, usually, I keep it plugged in while working and editing during the day then unplug it when I’m gaming. I could turn the RGB down and get closer to the up to 70 hours that Glorious advertises, but I think the light show is another impressive feature on the Model O Wireless, and I like it to match the light coming from the Drop ALT.

Glorious Ascended USB-C cable

But, it’s not even a big deal when you have to plug in the mouse to recharge. The Ascended USB cable is so flexible and lightweight that there have often been times where the mouse has been plugged in and I didn’t even realize it. Because I play FPS games on 400 DPI occasionally, I would notice it at the end of a long swipe, but that’s pretty rare.

Now, it’s not all perfect. Over time, there have been some squeaks that have appeared. The scroll wheel can get pretty noisy. Likewise, the mouse 1-click seems to have some extra creaky noises. Be sure to watch the video to hear how these sound. Everything works just fine, but it is a little annoying.

9to5Toys’ Take

But the cherry on top is that the Model O Wireless only costs $80. The Deathadder V2 Pro and Viper Ultimate from Razer will both set you back $130 and even more if you want to add the charging dock, which really is pretty convenient. And on the Logitech side, while I haven’t been able to try the new Pro X Superlight from Logitech, that mouse comes in at $150 making it almost twice the price of the Model O Wireless. Moral of the story is that I didn’t expect to love the Model O Wireless as much as I do. It has converted me into an ambidextrous mouse lover.

