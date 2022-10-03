Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Dwarf Journey, MuseCam, Veritas, Agent A, more

Monday morning has arrived and with it a fresh batch of discounted Mac and iOS apps. We also have the first discounts on stainless steel cellular Apple Watch Series 8 models as well as ongoing all-time lows on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air and even more right here. But for now it’s all about the apps including titles like Dwarf Journey, MuseCam, Veritas, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Noir -Dark Mode for Safari: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MuseCam – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Veritas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun Seeker – Tracker & Compass: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $48.50, Cuphead Delicious Last Course $7, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Busy Lumberjack: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Om Namah Shivaya Mantra Audio: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Carrier Battles 4 Guadalcanal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The Lost Shield: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: She Sees Red Interactive Movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 3D Anatomy: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Dwarf Journey:

A glimpse of death made the strong and wise warrior Gallar look for a way to continue enjoying worldly pleasures for all eternity. Ancient writings say there is a mystical cave in the Valley of Eternity that holds a lost relic capable of granting eternal life to the brave who finds it. Armed with his ax and his trusty pickaxe, Gallar sets off for the northern mountains in search of an epic adventure that may cost his own life; or guarantee it forever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!