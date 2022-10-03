Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $48.50, Cuphead Delicious Last Course $7, more

Metroid Dread

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering digital downloads of Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $48.49 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently matched via trusted third-party sellers via Amazon in physical form, this is the lowest price we can find on the still quite rarely discounted title. Dread is the latest release in the long-running Metroid franchise that sees players once again jump into the space boots of the iconic Samus Aran. Players are tasked with investigating a mysterious transmission emanating from planet ZDR where they can make use of new abilities and take on never-before-seen enemies like the aggressive E.M.M.I. robotic research machines that will hunt you down on certain parts of the map. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more

***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more

***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more

Pre-orders:

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

