Fiskars’ 28-inch bypass loppers are perfect for fall yard prep at $21 (Reg. $27, 2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Fiskars 28-inch Bypass Lopper Tree Trimmer for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $27, today’s discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in a few years, making now the best time to pick up this lopper ahead of fall. If you need to trim up trees or shrubs before the cold weather really hits, this is one of the best ways to do it. Fiskars makes great bypass loppers and I’ve used a set just like this for many years. They’re always sharp and quickly take care of any branch that fits within the jaws. Plus, Fiskars backs it with a lifetime warranty should anything go wrong. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a set of loppers, consider picking up the Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears that are available at Amazon for $14. While they won’t cut through tree branches, these are perfect for trimming shrubs or flowers. The bypass action easily cuts small stalks and the compact size makes these shears easy to keep in your pocket while doing yard work.

Speaking of yard work, did you see the deal we found last week? Let Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robot lawn mower is on sale for $960, which marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked. It’ll take care of the yard for you without having to lift a finger. Just let the robot lawn mower do the dirty work and enjoy a fresh cut yard all the time.

Fiskars Bypass Lopper features:

