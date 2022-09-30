Let Husqvarna’s Automower 115H robot lawn mower take care of the yard for $960 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Automatic Robot Lawn Mower for $959.99 shipped. Down from $1,200, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked only a handful of times. If you’re tired of mowing the yard, then let the Automower 115H handle it for you. It comes with the built-in ability to automatically run around your yard and mow for you, with Bluetooth control for customizing its settings and options. The battery can last for up to 0.4-acres making it great for small to medium yards. Plus, it doesn’t need any gas or oil to run as it’s fully battery-powered, making it a green choice as well. Keep reading for more.

There are a ton of little blades under this mower, so be sure to have spares on hand should they get damaged. This 30-pack will keep you going all season for just $12 on Amazon, making it quite budget-friendly all things considered.

If you have a larger yard, consider picking up RYOBI’s massive 54-inch riding zero turn lawn mower that’s on sale for $600 off, today only. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide to find all the other ways you can save on ditching gas/oil from your daily routine. Also, don’t forget that electric Sun Joe pressure washers and Snow Joe snow blowers are on sale from $137, also today only.

Husqvarna Automower 115H Robot Lawn Mower features:

World Leader in Robotic Mowing – Experience top-notch technology that gives you a beautiful lawn 24/7. Husqvarna robotic mowers use an intelligent mowing cycle to achieve healthier grass and a perfect lawn. Suitable for small – medium yards, Automower® 115H can navigate objects and 17° slopes. It also delivers great cutting results in not-so-great weather. Maximum cut height 3.6 inches. The Future of Lawn Care – Automower® 115H cuts less grass more frequently to maintain a carpet-like appearance. It can mow up to 60 minutes on a single charge, returning to its charging station when it’s running low. Installing this smart lawn mower is simple. And, you can control it from your smartphone with just a few finger taps. This package includes the Husqvarna Automower® 115H Robotic Lawn Mower and installation materials.

