IK intros pro-grade studio speakers with DSP monitor emulation and room calibration mic

IK Multimedia is known best due to its relatively affordable gear for music producers, beat makers, and content creators, but it’s going pro with its latest iLoud Precision studio monitors. The iLoud monitors have come a long way since we reviewed the original models way back in 2017 – fast forward through a number of iterations including the original MTM range, and now we have the much higher-end, pro-grade iLoud Precision lineup. The new studio speakers continue the brand’s work in monitor emulation and room calibration alongside a series of upgrades to deliver its most pro-grade solution yet. Head below for a closer look.

IK goes pro with new iLoud Precision studio monitors

IK describes the iLoud Precision studio monitors as “another breakthrough in nearfield monitoring from the company that revolutionized compact monitors with iLoud Micro Monitor and iLoud MTM.” The speakers come in three different configurations alongside advancements is DSP processing as well as including the brand’s measurement microphone for spacial calibration.

Providing quite a flat response curve – they don’t add much unwanted sonic color to the output – if IK’s internal testing rings true, they span a frequency range of 36 Hz to 30 kHz with “+/- 1 dB accuracy.”

The “advanced” 96 kHz internal DSP system and support for Atmos audio are joined by X-MONITOR – a newly “developed advanced control application for Mac and Windows” that can emulate the frequency and phase response of what IK refers to as “the most famous studio monitors on the market, as well as popular hi-fi speakers and mobile devices.”

[X-MONITOR] assists with ARC calibration and enables extended acoustic and voicing selection and adjustments to fine-tune iLoud Precision to your taste, plus convenient remote access to the settings on the Precision’s back panel. The software is plug-n-play via a simple USB connection with no special setup needed.

The iLoud Precision speakers also ship with a MEMS measurement microphone to support the built-in ARC calibration and get them sounding good in presumably any space, effectively mitigating the need for extensive room treatments:

With iLoud Precision there’s less worry about treating your room. Each speaker features built-in calibration based on the acclaimed ARC System technology. Just connect the included MEMS measurement microphone and in a few seconds, the iLoud Precisions will tune themselves to any environment from your mixing room to living room.

Highlight features at a glance:

Truly class-defying audio performance beats monitors three times the price

Best-in-class frequency response with extended 36 Hz – 30 kHz range

Ultra-flat to ±1 dB across 45 Hz – 30 kHz spectrum

Unique linear phase response for unmatched clarity

Perfect time alignment that matches theoretical ideal speaker performance

Built in ARC calibration with included measurement microphone

Includes X-MONITOR software with 20+ iconic monitor emulations and extended voicing controls

Individually calibrated with ±0.5 dB unit-to-unit consistency

Developed and handcrafted in Italy

The new iLoud Precision speakers are available in 5-, 6-, and 2 x 5-inch configurations starting from $1,799.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Those are some pretty impressive specs for studio monitors handcrafted in Italy, but IK has clearly left the affordable price range with the new iLoud Precision line. While that is clearly the goal here with monitors starting at $1,800, they have a steep hill to climb competing against the major players in the space at that price, if you ask me.

While I enjoyed my time with the previous-generation entry-level iLoud monitors, IK doesn’t stand much of chance pulling me away from the KRK range of monitors I have been using for well over a decade both at home as well as in commercial studios, and it’s hard to imagine that not being the case for other folks who spend a pretty penny on studio-grade audio.

