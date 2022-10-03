PreSonus’ PD-70 Dynamic XLR Mic just dropped to a new Amazon low at $90 (Reg. $130)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesPreSonus
30% off $90
PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone

Amazon is now offering the PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone for $89.95 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently matched at Sweetwater, this is $40 or over 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Designed for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, radio, and more, it features XLR connectivity alongside a cardioid polar pattern to help reject off-axis sounds and works alongside “any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp.” This model also ships with the angle-adjustable mic stand connection arm as well as a windscreen that “lessens unwanted plosives” without an external pop filter. It might not be the newer PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic we reviewed previously, but that one sells for $200 shipped. Head below for additional deals and details. 

The mic deal detailed above is part of a new PreSonus Amazon sale. Starting from $80, it includes some of the brand’s higher-end studio speaker monitors as well as the more entry-level R80 set and its AudioBox USB interface – check out our hands-on review of the its 2022 AudioBox GO variant as well. 

This morning also saw some solid price drops on Mackie home studio gear including an Amazon 2022 low on the 8-inch, Bluetooth-equipped CR-X monitor speakers. Just make sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new Logitech Sone XLR mic as well. It delivers one of the more interesting and unique designs in recent memory when it comes to streaming and podcasting mics and you can get a complete breakdown right here

PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Mic features:

  • Dynamic broadcast microphone great for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, radio, and more.
  • Cardioid polar pattern rejects off-axis sounds for better isolation and clarity.
  • Included windscreen lessens unwanted plosives and fricatives without an external pop filter.
  • Works with any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp.
  • Tailored frequency response provides exceptional clarity for vocals, guitars, basses, and drums.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
PreSonus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anker’s palmable Nebula Astro Mini Projector retu...
Grace your nightstand with a new low on Lenovo’s ...
Turtle Beach launches Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless ga...
Save 50% on Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi Meat Thermomete...
MOMAX’s Airbox 5-in-1 Wireless Charging 10,000mAh...
New all-time lows hit Made for Amazon Echo Dot battery ...
Bowers & Wilkin Zeppelin AirPlay 2 smart speaker f...
Oral-B’s brand new smart iO Series 4 Electric Too...
Load more...
Show More Comments