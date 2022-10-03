PreSonus’ PD-70 Dynamic XLR Mic just dropped to a new Amazon low at $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon is now offering the PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Microphone for $89.95 shipped. Regularly $130 and currently matched at Sweetwater, this is $40 or over 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Designed for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, radio, and more, it features XLR connectivity alongside a cardioid polar pattern to help reject off-axis sounds and works alongside “any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp.” This model also ships with the angle-adjustable mic stand connection arm as well as a windscreen that “lessens unwanted plosives” without an external pop filter. It might not be the newer PreSonus Revelator Dynamic USB Mic we reviewed previously, but that one sells for $200 shipped. Head below for additional deals and details.

The mic deal detailed above is part of a new PreSonus Amazon sale. Starting from $80, it includes some of the brand’s higher-end studio speaker monitors as well as the more entry-level R80 set and its AudioBox USB interface – check out our hands-on review of the its 2022 AudioBox GO variant as well.

This morning also saw some solid price drops on Mackie home studio gear including an Amazon 2022 low on the 8-inch, Bluetooth-equipped CR-X monitor speakers. Just make sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new Logitech Sone XLR mic as well. It delivers one of the more interesting and unique designs in recent memory when it comes to streaming and podcasting mics and you can get a complete breakdown right here.

PreSonus PD-70 Dynamic Vocal Mic features:

Dynamic broadcast microphone great for recording vocals for podcasts, live streaming, radio, and more.

Cardioid polar pattern rejects off-axis sounds for better isolation and clarity.

Included windscreen lessens unwanted plosives and fricatives without an external pop filter.

Works with any audio interface equipped with a microphone preamp.

Tailored frequency response provides exceptional clarity for vocals, guitars, basses, and drums.

