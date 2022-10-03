Turtle Beach launches Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset for PlayStation

Today, Turtle Beach is launching the PlayStation version of its acclaimed Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headset. We loved the Xbox version in our hands-on review, and now PlayStation gamers can get in on the action. There’s a lot that the Turtle Beach 700 Gen 2 MAX headset has to offer PlayStation gamers, so keep reading to find out all that it brings to the table.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation launches

While this headset shares much of the same feature set as the Xbox version, Turtle Beach made the PlayStation model of the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset even more versatile. Of course, you’ll find the typical Turtle Beach features here like Superhuman Hearing, 50mm Nanoclear speakers, and a flip-to-mute microphone. But, this time around, the wireless dongle now has a toggle that allows it to work with PlayStation 4/5 or Nintendo Switch, Windows, or macOS. That makes it an extremely versatile headset that’s compatible with quite a few platforms.

“Combined with the award-winning suite of features our 700 series headsets offer, Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s multiplatform compatibility and exceptional battery life make it very attractive for PlayStation gamers looking for premium sound and comfort,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Our Xbox MAX models launched earlier this year to high critical and consumer acclaim. Now, gamers on PS5 and PS4 can experience the powerful 3D gaming audio, unmatched comfort, and Turtle Beach-exclusive audio technologies like Superhuman Hearing® that make our Stealth 700 headsets a top-selling premium choice for serious gamers.”

In addition to that, this headset also packs 3D spatial surround sound and “class-leading” comfort. Turtle Beach even packed Bluetooth into the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset to allow you to pair this model with your console and a secondary device at the same time. This allows you to chat on Discord via your computer or phone, take calls, or listen to music – all while gaming at the same time.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation will retail for $199.99 in both colors and is available to purchase right now from Turtle Beach, and we expect it to hit other retailers, like Amazon, shortly.

9to5Toys’ Take

This headset is honestly pretty great for gamers of just about any platform. While it’s not compatible with Xbox, you can still use it with PC just the same. The Xbox model of the headset is compatible with PlayStation, interestingly enough, but not with all of the Sony-exclusive features, which is why Turtle Beach is launching today’s model. I do wish that Turtle Beach would have found a way to make the PlayStation version compatible with Xbox, but I can also understand that the technology just might not mix and match.

