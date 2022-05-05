Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

Turtle Beach beach is out with an updated version of its flagship wireless headset – the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. While the headset itself might look very similar to the older non-Max variant, there are two huge changes that take cross-platform compatibility to a new level for Turtle Beach. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Physically, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is nearly identical to the older version, but the included wireless adapter has a switch to work with both Xbox and Playstation/PC. Combined with Bluetooth, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max has huge compatibility.

The other major change is the battery life; with around 40 hours of battery, it’s doubled what the older model was rated for.

I guess a third change would also be the price. At $200, it’s $50 more than the old MSRP of the original 700 Gen 2. But, that also means that the older model is more affordable now with a price drop down to $119 if you don’t need to compatibility from Xbox to Playstation/PC.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: Controls

The controls are nearly identical to the older model – it’s only missing the Xbox sync button. Starting from the top, we have an overall volume dial with hard stops at 0 and 100. Next is a chat volume dial – also with hard stops at 0 and 100.

That chat wheel can also be customized to control some different features. When connected via Bluetooth to the Turtle Beach app, the wheel can be changed to mic monitor level, superhuman hearing volume, or Bluetooth volume.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: Video

Below those is a mode button that by default can toggle Superhuman Hearing mode. Like the chat wheel, this can also be customized to different controls like changing the EQ mode, mic noise gate, or chat boost. Next is the power button.

The last button is the BlueTooth button. Besides enabling Bluetooth and entering pairing mode, this button also controls audio calls and playback controls for Bluetooth.

Lastly, we have an LED status light and a USB-C charging port.

The only bummer is that there isn’t a 3.5mm port on here for ultimate compatibility with a wired connection as well. That’s still left to the much more expensive Penrose X.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: Comfort

Comfort is nearly identical on the Gen 2 Max as well. The earcups swivel 90 degrees, and there is plenty of size adjustability in the headband.

The earcups are well padded; the outside is a leatherette while the material that rests against your skin is a very soft fabric. Inside is Turtle Beach’s Aerofit cooling gen-infused memory foam.

Clamping force is pretty significant, but because there is plenty of cushion in the earcups, it doesn’t feel too tight. It has a strong grip that ensures the headset doesn’t move around.

I can feel the slightest bit of contact with the top of my ears against the driver covers, but it isn’t enough to be fatiguing.

The headband provides plenty of padded support, and overall, I find this headset to be very comfortable. It could maybe do with a bit less clamping force, but that’s really my only complaint.

ProSpecs Glasses relief system

Another comfort feature here is Turtle Beach’s ProSpecs Glasses relief system. Each earcup can be adjusted to create a small channel that will relieve pressure from wearing glass. To adjust this, take off the ear cushions and there is a small rubber tab that can be adjusted to pull a bit of the cushion in. While I don’t wear glasses, I can see how this would be a comfortable feature for those who do wear glasses considering the clamping force of the 700 Gen 2 Max.

Audio Hu sound options

With BlueTooth and the Turtle Beach Audio Hub, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max can be customized with a few different audio options. Much like Turtle Beach’s older headsets, there are four main EQ modes – signature sound, bass boost, bass, and treble boost, as well as a custom EQ mode.

Of course, the headset also has SuperHuman hearing mode which compresses and adjusts the EQ to focus more on game-critical sounds like gunshots and footsteps. While it diminished the natural sound design of a game, it can help in picking out more important information from audio.

I spent most of my time with the signature sound mode as I found that the most pleasant for all-around listening.

Unfortunately, there really isn’t much control for a custom EQ profile in the custom setup. There are three sliders – game treble level, game bass level, and game dialog level. That’s not much to really customize the sound of the headset.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: Sound quality

Overall, though, the headset sounds full and powerful. Packing 50mm drivers, the rated frequency response goes from 20Hz-22,000Hz. The low end is full and impactful thanks to those large drivers – even in the signature sound, there is a solid bass response.

Mids are also clear without being too pulled back. Listening to music – even metal – mids reproduce guitars well.

On the high end, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max keeps things under control without ever going over the top. Nothing too harsh. Overall, I’d say the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max has a darker sound to it. I wouldn’t call it a bright headset overall.

One nice feature is that you can dial up or down the SuperHuman Hearing mode. At 100%, it can be a little too much for my liking, but dialing it down to 50% seems to be a good spot for me.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max: Compatibility

Thanks to that wireless dongle, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is compatible with a huge range of devices. From the Xbox to Playstation and PC, it will also work with a Switch, and with Bluetooth, it can work for mobile gaming as well. Having Bluetooth on a gaming console headset is highly desirable in my opinion. Given the trend of games going cross-platform like Warzone and Destiny 2, it’s nice to be able to take your chat to a third-party app like Discord through your phone. That way you’re not limited to in-game systems that can be difficult when changing lobbies and leaving fireteams.

Of course, if you don’t need the added functionality of BlueTooth but want all of the other features, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max also works with both Xbox and Playstation/PC but lacks Bluetooth. Coming in at just $130, it’s much more affordable, though.

And if you want Bluetooth but don’t need cross-platform compatibility, the original Stealth 700 Gen 2 is down to $120.

Turlte Beach Audio Hub app

To update the headset you need to connect it to a PC or Mac and use the Turtle Beach app, but to customize the sound, it needs to be connected to a mobile device via BlueTooth.

From the Turtle Beach audio hub app, the main page has controls from Superhuman Hearing mode, mic monitoring, or sidetone, level, game EQ preset, and a chat boost option. Swiping to the left brings up a page where the function of the chat wheel and mode button can be customized as well as a mic noise gate that can be enabled. There are also dials for the level of voice prompts and tone levels.

Swiping left once more reveals app versions, firmware versions, and other support and feedback functions.

Mic check

The microphone sounds good for a gaming headset – it has some nice depth to it and is not as thin as some gaming headset microphones often can be. It’s pretty sensitive and picked up keyboard noise when typing near the headset; the mic noise gate toggle helped to reduce the keyboard noise, but it was still present at times. I might be spoiled by the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless and its microphone for background noise rejection.

9to5Toys’ Take

Turtle Beach has hit another banger with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max. It’s unfortunate that the price had to go up by $50, but because of the compatibility, it can reduce the need to pick up a second headset for a different platform.

It sounds good; I like the different EQ modes and am a fan of SuperHuman Hearing mode for competitive play. 40 hours of battery life is pretty huge for a gaming headset.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

