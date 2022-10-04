Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Action Squad, WaterMinder, Super ToDo’s, more

It’s time for this morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. We have also spotted deep deals on Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2, all-time lows on the official iPhone SE 3 silicone cases, and select Apple Watch models from $90. As for the apps, headliner deals include titles like WaterMinder Water Tracker, Super ToDo’s, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, Wilderless, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Note – Beautiful Notes App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Strange Planet+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VinoCell – wine cellar manager: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Noir -Dark Mode for Safari: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MuseCam – Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Veritas: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dwarf Journey: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wonder Parade: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sun Seeker – Tracker & Compass: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Puffin Browser Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

More on Door Kickers Action Squad:

Choose your gear, then kick the doors down and face the action. Adapt and react by the seat of your pants, and if needed – restart without a care and rethink. Master weapons recoil and time your reloads, use distance and cover to your advantage and use the in-game Strategic Abilities to decide for yourself when healthpacks or gear refills are needed, or if that team-mate of yours is worth saving. Or just save up the Points earned and unleash your Ultimate to waltz through that tricky final room.

