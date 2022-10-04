Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $36, WWE 2K22 $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Microsoft is now offering digital copies of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox for $35.99. Regularly $60, this one hasn’t gotten marked down on Xbox as much as Switch and elsewhere, delivering a notable chance to add it to your digital library at a discount today. You will also still find the Digital Deluxe Edition at $41.99, down from the regular $70 price tag, on Switch via the eShop as well (it includes seven downloadable content character packs and an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character). For comparison, the base version starts at $41 on Amazon in physical form and goes up from there depending on your platform of choice. Spanning all nine saga films in true block-built form, players will be podracing on Tatooine, experiencing Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and seamlessly jumping to any planet in the game at will. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more

Pre-orders:

PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it

Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now

8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more

Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play

Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet

Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!