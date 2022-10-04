Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $36, WWE 2K22 $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Microsoft is now offering digital copies of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox for $35.99. Regularly $60, this one hasn’t gotten marked down on Xbox as much as Switch and elsewhere, delivering a notable chance to add it to your digital library at a discount today. You will also still find the Digital Deluxe Edition at $41.99, down from the regular $70 price tag, on Switch via the eShop as well (it includes seven downloadable content character packs and an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character). For comparison, the base version starts at $41 on Amazon in physical form and goes up from there depending on your platform of choice. Spanning all nine saga films in true block-built form, players will be podracing on Tatooine, experiencing Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and seamlessly jumping to any planet in the game at will. Get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
***Sony State of Play: God of War Ragnarok DualSense, more
***Ubisoft Forward showcase: New Assassin’s Creed titles, more
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $14 (Reg. $17+)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Severed eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC eShop $7 (Reg. $8)
- Requires base game
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade $40 (Reg. $70)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Also matched on the eShop
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Disney Classic Games Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- PlayStation Planet of Discounts Digital Sale from $1
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe eShop $42 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $50 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler II pre-order $60
- It Takes Two Switch pre-order $40
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
Pre-orders:
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!