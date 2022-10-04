Xbox Game Pass gains A Plague Tale: Requiem, Chivalry II, and much more in October

Today, Microsoft announced its upcoming Xbox Game Pass expansion for October. Headlining the show is the fact that A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on Series X|S, PC, and Cloud as well as several other additions. So, if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber or are considering joining, then keep reading to see everything that’s coming to Microsoft’s gaming platform this month.

More titles coming to Game Pass on day one

The headlining game for this month’s Game Pass expansion is A Plague Tale: Requiem, which will become available on day one on October 18. The direct sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence lets you “embark on a heartrending journey” in a “brutal, breathtaking world.” There, you’re going to figure out just what it’ll cost to save those you love while trying to survive. Learn more about A Plague Tale: Requiem in our previous coverage to prepare yourself for the upcoming release midmonth.

In addition to the latest A Plague Tale launch, you’ll also find Dyson Sphere Program and Chivalry 2 being added to Game Pass, among other titles, throughout the month. These are only some of the launches coming to Game Pass this month, so be sure to swing by Microsoft’s announcement post to view all the changes to the subscription service in October.

Another headliner release is Scorn, which is launching on day one on October 14 with Game Pass. This is a unique atmospheric first-person horror adventure game that’s designed around the idea of “being thrown into the world” and is set in “a nightmarish universe of odd forms and somber tapestry.”

All of this is part of Game Pass, like we’ve said, which is a monthly subscription that delivers a lot of games for you to enjoy playing without having to individually purchase them.

9to5Toys’ Take

Like I keep saying, Game Pass continues to be the best value in gaming. The fact that both Scorn and A Plague Tale: Requiem are being launched on day one on Game Pass just continues to show it. Plus, all of the other games being added this month, like Chivalry II and the slew of additional titles, only go to further bolster the library.

If you’ve yet to dive into the world of Game Pass, now’s a great chance as we head into the holiday season. Microsoft is poised to keep pushing its Game Pass service and will even put Call of Duty on it, should the Activision merger finalize and go through. Yep, Game Pass could bring you the latest (and past) Call of Duty games without having to buy them, making its value even better.

So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and give Game Pass a try on either your console or PC. If you’ve never used it before, there are often even $1 trials to give it a test before committing to the $10 or $15 per month price.

