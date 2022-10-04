LEGO’s new Vault promo kits slated to feature BIONICLE, mini Modular Buildings, other classics

At the end of last year, the LEGO Group sent out a survey that it would be considering rolling out a new paid subscription that gave builders some extra perks on top of the usual VIP points and promotions. Now 9to5Toys can report on what the first of these potential benefits are, with a new LEGO Vault lineup launching in 2023 with both BIONICLE and classic Modular Building-inspired creations.

LEGO Vault recreates classic kits, launching in 2023

Back when the LEGO Group first teased that we could be seeing a first-of-its-kind paid subscription service, one of the supposed perks was access to limited-edition products. Today we’re getting a better idea of how that will stack up, with a new lineup called LEGO Vault.

Not just typical sets, these nostalgia-fueled models will look to bring back classic creations in more pint-sized ways. So unlike the Galaxy Explorer and Lion Knights’ Castle from earlier in the year, which took the bigger is better approach, LEGO Vault will be shrinking classics into more collectible freebies.

These promotional sets will be exclusive to the paid LEGO membership program and should be in line with what we’ve come to expect from other Gift with Purchase models. There’s no telling on just when we’ll see the service launch as of now, but 9to5Toys can report that two of these promotional models will be taking aim at reviving BIONICLE and original Modular Buildings for 2023.

So BIONICLE is coming back?

No, not exactly. Fans have been waiting for the LEGO Group to say the words “we’re bringing BIONICLE back” for years, and today’s news unfortunately doesn’t make much progress in that direction. Arriving as kit number 40580, the upcoming Buildable Tahu Promo Set will trade in the expected Technic pieces for your usual System bricks. The set will mainly assemble the original Toa of Fire, which has become something of an icon for the entire theme.

We last saw Tahu arrive as part of the 90th anniversary Classic 90 Years of Play kit from earlier in the year, which gave the character a pretty underwhelming second chance in the spotlight. In the same way, the new version of the iconic BIONICLE coming out in 2023 won’t be giving fans a refreshed version of the original figure from over 20 years ago, but instead more of a display-worthy tribute to the theme. I would expect to see a model worth around $30 or so giving the classic Tao a much more detailed System recreation.

Modular Buildings also getting the LEGO Vault treatment

Alongside the latest teaser of a BIONICLE comeback in 2023, the LEGO Group also plans on bringing back yet another one of its most iconic creations. Well, in micro form, that is. The LEGO Vault promotional theme will also be kicking off by launching a scaled-down version of a few Modular Building sets. The kit will look to recreate many of the now fan-favorite builds from the theme, including the Palace Cinema and more.

Much like the Buildable Tahu kit, we can’t speak on part count just yet, but expect this to be on the smaller side, as well. I would expect around 350 pieces or so given the scale the LEGO Group would likely go with, but for now we’ll just have to wait until more information surfaces on what to expect from the Vault lineup next year.

LEGO’s previous take on a mini Modular Building setup.

9to5Toys’ Take

The news first dropped last night that BIONICLE might be making a comeback, and this morning I woke up to quite a few messages from friends asking if it was true. BIONICLE has one of the more cult followings from LEGO fans, and so whenever rumors swirl on getting to see any of the classic Toa again, it’s a big deal.

Lately I’ve been asked if I think the theme will ever come back in anything close to its original glory, and I’ve been giving the same answer of no for awhile. But this is the best chance we’ve had so far. The LEGO Group has tried to relaunch the buildable figures a few times over the years and nothing really ever took back off. Then even last year, the company gave fans a chance to put money where their mouths were with the BrickLink Designer Program’s launch of the crowdfunded BIONICLE Legends model – which ultimately didn’t gain anywhere enough traction to ship to fans.

But now we have another chance. With the kit being a freebie of sorts, it won’t be up to spending cash in the typical way where builders turning out en masse would ensure a future for the BIONICLE theme past 2023, but how the LEGO Group sees subscription numbers performing.

One of the big things that could get in the way of a BIONICLE resurgence would be if fans have to choose between one of two different promotional kits. Right now, we can’t confirm whether the two different LEGO Vault models will be going live at the same time or spread out over different timelines. If it’s the former, I honestly can’t see builders choosing the BIONICLE model over the more popular Modular Building promotional kit.

But regardless, we might be entering an exciting new world of LEGO where even themes like BIONICLE have a chance to make it big in 2023.

Featured image by Ids5621 on DeviantArt

