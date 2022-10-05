Android app deals of the day: DISTRAINT, The Lonely Hacker, Screen Lock Pro, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
DISTRAINT

All of today’s best deals on Android games and apps have been organized down below alongside some of yesterday’s highlights. Just be sure to scope out the flagship Samsung handset deals now live including the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 4 as well as the offer we spotted this morning on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for the apps, we have deals on titles like DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, Vengeance RPG 2D, The Lonely Hacker, My Singing Monsters Composer, and Screen Lock Pro. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing price drops on the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 4, we are also now tracking Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra at the third-best price to date of $1,000. That $200 discount is sitting alongside SanDisk’s 2022 model 190MB/s 512GB Extreme microSD at a new Amazon all-time low as well as everything waiting in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on DISTRAINT:

DISTRAINT is a 2D psychological horror adventure game. You step into the shoes of an ambitious young man named Price. In order to secure a partnership in a famous company, Price seizes the property of an elderly woman. In that very moment, he finds out the price of his humanity. This is his story and the tale of his regrets…

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Bring the heat at your next fall get-together with this...
Upgrade your home network with TP-Link’s Deco S4 ...
Canon’s 2022 Wi-Fi AirPrint AIO wireless laser pr...
LEGO announces new Ideas contest to create first offici...
Our exclusive code takes Segway’s 43.5 MPH SuperS...
Tested: A closer look at Pelican’s ‘bulletp...
Save $420 on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 fol...
Save 56% on CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical...
Load more...
Show More Comments