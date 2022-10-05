Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra at the third-best price to date of $1,000

If the foldable smartphones from Samsung that have gone on sale earlier in the week weren’t quite what you were looking for in a flagship, Amazon is remedying that today by discounting another one of the brand’s latest releases. Right now, you can score the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,200 price tag, this is marking the third-best price to date at $200 off. It’s the lowest we’ve seen in over a month since back in August, as well.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect.

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $40, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Or if after thinking it through, you do want to see what Samsung’s foldable handsets have in store, we’re tracking a pair of discounts on two other new devices. Kicking things off, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 holds the flagship status in the Samsung foldable lineup, and is now down to $1,500 with $300 in savings attached. The all-time lows also continue over to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is now sitting at $900 thanks to a $160 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

