Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors $2, more

NatuBeau (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 3-pack of its iPhone 14 Pro Max Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for $2.30 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code ZW4RYEBI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $7.50, this 70% discount marks the lowest price that we’ve seen for iPhone 14 Pro Max tempered since the device launched last month. With three pieces of tempered glass designed specifically for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you’ll be able to easily keep your device’s display in tip-top shape. Being tempered glass, these screen protectors will not only help protect against scratches, but also cracking in some instances. Plus, since there are multiple in the package, should one get damaged you’ll have a few spare on hand to quickly swap it out.

NatuBeau iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors are made of 9H hardness premium quality tempered glass, protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches, drops and other impacts. The tempered glass screen protectors especially designed for iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7-inch only. 2.5D rounded corner design, the edge feels smooth and never scratches. 0.33mm ultra-thin screen protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max keeps picture original perfect pixel and high response sensitivity touch, ensures quick app launch, smooth games and video playing, bringing you a perfect experience. Tempered glass screen protector is waterproof, dust-free, protect your phone screen from dirt, and it’s anti-fingerprint, provide maximum protection for your iPhone 14 Pro Max screen.

