Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci, Notion, Acid Girls’ Escape, more

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: GIF Tools by Paperclip: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Muse Cam・Photo Editor Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Notion: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: ACDSee Pro: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: FileGet – Browser and Document: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: App Secret: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: The House of Da Vinci: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Acid Girls’ Escape: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: De:Yabatani: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: STEINS;GATE EN (ENGLISH): $18 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Unfavorite Photos: $3 (Reg. $8)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Note – Beautiful Notes App: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: QB Planets: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Terra Mystica: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Strange Planet+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VinoCell – wine cellar manager: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wilderless: $3 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Super Vectorizer Pro: $20 (Reg. $30)

More on The House of Da Vinci:

Enter The House of Da Vinci, a new must-try 3D puzzle adventure game. Solve mechanical puzzles, discover hidden objects, escape from rooms and dive into the authentic atmosphere of the Renaissance. Use all your wits to find out what’s behind your master’s disappearance. You are Da Vinci’s most promising apprentice. Your master, Leonardo, has disappeared. You have no idea where he’s gone or what has happened. So you begin your quest, your search for the truth. However, Leonardo’s workshop is full of puzzles, inventions, escape mechanisms and objects hidden in all corners of beautifully decorated rooms. You’ll need to use all of your brain cells to find out what’s really going on!

