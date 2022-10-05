Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong $44, Paper Mario $39, Dead Space remake, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $43.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and currently selling for just over $49 at Amazon, this is within $4 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one, as far as I’m concerned, is a must-have for any Nintendo lover or Switch owner. The latest entry in the long-running Donkey Kong series delivers gorgeous visuals, beloved characters, and challenging platforming action. Having said that, there’s also a new playable character, Funky Kong, that brings some helpful abilities that can make the game a little bit easier for younger or new players as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $38 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $14 (Reg. $17+)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- Severed eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Cuphead The Delicious Last Course DLC eShop $7 (Reg. $8)
- Requires base game
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Also matched on the eShop
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
