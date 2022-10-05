Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong $44, Paper Mario $39, Dead Space remake, more

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Walmart is now offering Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch for $43.99 in digital form. Regularly $60 and currently selling for just over $49 at Amazon, this is within $4 of our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one, as far as I’m concerned, is a must-have for any Nintendo lover or Switch owner. The latest entry in the long-running Donkey Kong series delivers gorgeous visuals, beloved characters, and challenging platforming action. Having said that, there’s also a new playable character, Funky Kong, that brings some helpful abilities that can make the game a little bit easier for younger or new players as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

