LEGO launches new Ideas Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set, here’s how to score it for FREE

Today, the LEGO Group is launching its latest creation brought to us by the Ideas community. Stacking up to just over 200 pieces, the new Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set arrives as the most recent gift with purchase set from LEGO is is now available for free on select orders. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO model and everything you need to know for adding it to your collection.

LEGO’s new Cosmic Cardboard Adventures now available

Arriving as the winner of recent LEGO Ideas contest, the new Cosmic Cardboard Adventures set assembled by fan-designer Ivan Guerrero is finally launching today. This 203-piece creation enters as set number 40533 and despite its lower part count, is an 18+ set with the typical black box art to match.

The kit itself mainly assembles a minature vignette that depicts a child’s room with homemade bedroom starship. It’s all quite fitting for the Cosmic Cardboard Adventures name, and the LEGO Group fully delivers on that with a delightful little rocketship seemingly made out of cardboard boxes.

There’s plenty of little details throughout like stars on the wall as well as a retro rocket in the background. Not to mention a homemade space flag and some little green soliders on the floor which brilliantly use the microfigs design. The small side build has to be my favorite aspect of the kit, with a little teddy bear mecha made out of roller skates, an egg beater, and other toys from around the house. Oh, and don’t forget a minifigure of our young astronaut Captain Billy and his faithful feline companion Doctor Kitty.

How to score this one for free

Like pretty much every other promotional LEGO kit, the new Cosmic Cardboard Adventures build will be available as a free gift with purchase on select orders. This time around, there’s no specific theme you’ll need to pad your cart with to lock-in the kit, so long as you’re picking up $160 or more in sets. It will be automatically added to your cart on qualifying orders. Luckily, there are plenty of new creations that just landed in the LEGO shop for May 1, so be sure to check out everything here.

This promotion is slated to run from today through the end of the month on May 30 or until stock runs out. In the past we’ve issued a word of caution that these freebie builds typically sell out before the promotion ends, but things have been staying around longer as of late. Still, it’s worth locking this one in sooner than later if it’s a must-have for your collection.

Here are the full terms and conditions:

Free LEGO® Ideas Cosmic Cardboard Adventures (40533) offer is valid for orders online at LEGO.com, in LEGO Stores and LEGO Catalog telephone orders from 05/16/2022 to 05/30/2022, while stocks last. Qualifying purchase must be equal to or greater than $160 in LEGO merchandise only. Bricks & Pieces orders are not valid for this promotion. One set per household. Cannot be applied to previous purchases. If the qualifying LEGO purchase(s) is returned to us for a refund, the gift must also be returned to us together with the qualifying LEGO purchase(s). It cannot be purchased, exchanged or substituted for any other item or cash value. Offer is not valid at LEGOLAND® Parks, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers or LEGO Certified Stores. The LEGO Group reserves the right to cancel or modify this promotion at any time without prior notice.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Group has been dishing out some more unique promotional sets as of late, with the past few months getting even more interesting following the Jane Goodall and Lars Family Kitchen gifts with purchase. I am a big fan of just how far the LEGO Group leans into this build and delivers so much farm in such a small set.

