Score Ninja’s 1,000W personal countertop blender matching the Amazon 2022 low at $60

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL480D Nutri Personal Countertop Blender for $59.99 shipped. Regularly $80 and sometimes even more, this is $20 off both the going rate and the current Walmart price for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon 2022 low. This model delivers a notable middle ground between the less powerful personal-sized blenders and the full-on countertop models with a more than capable 1,000-watt motor. I have been using the 900-watt variant for several years without fail and it can handle robust ingredients for smoothies, protein shakes, homemade sauces, and salsas no problem. The BPA-free and dishwasher-safe design carries over to the included 18- and 24-ounce blending to-go cups, both of which ship with spout lids. More deltic below.

Now, if you think you can get away with a far less powerful, even more personal-sized option, take a look at the Magic Bullet – we also just went hands-on with the brand’s new mini juicer. The 3-piece bundle is currently selling for $39 shipped on Amazon and is more than capable of light smoothie action and your daily protein shake, just don’t expect the kind of power you’ll find on the model above.

Go deck your space out with holiday and Halloween trinkets via Kirkland’s 50% off sitewide sale, then head over to our home goods guide to prep for the fall and winter baking/feast season. Alongside this deal on Cuisinart’s 2-burner gas griddle, we are also now tracking a new Amazon all-time low, for today only, on Chefman’s 20L family-sized stainless steel air fry oven. All of the details you need on that are right here.

Ninja BL480D Nutri Personal Countertop Blender features:

MORE POWER: 1000-watt motor powers through the toughest ingredients and pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks, smoothies, sauces, and more.

AUTO-IQ TECHNOLOGY: take the guesswork out of drink making with intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you.

PROFESSIONAL BLADE PREFORMANCE: Pro Extractor Blades rotate at high speed to liquefy ingredients into smooth nutrient extractions, smoothies, and purees. Extract a drink containing vitamins and nutrients from fruits and vegetables

COMPACT & SIMPLE: So compact that it fits on any countertop, and has intuitive, easy-to-use controls.

