Kirkland’s updates your home for Fall with up to 50% off sitewide: Decor, furniture, more

Kirkland’s updates your home for fall with up to 50% off sitewide including decor, furniture, mirrors, lighting, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Embroidered Pumpkin Patch Pillow that’s marked down to $17 and originally sold for $35. Pillows are a great way to spruce up your home and the texture of this pillow will give your sofa, bed, or chair a new look. Rated 4.9/5 stars from Kirkland customers. Be sure to head below to find even more deals.

You can also give your entryway a warm welcome with the Mixed Harvest Pampas Wreath. This beautiful wreath has warm tones and the pampas material is very on-trend for this season. Better yet, it’s currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate.

Our top picks from Kirklands include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!