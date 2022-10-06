Anker’s latest ANC headphones, true wireless earbuds, and speakers on sale from $24

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $103.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’ll regularly pay $130 across all three styles, today’s offer drops the trio of headphones down to the lowest prices of the year at 20% off. This is $6 under previous mentions, as well. Arriving as some of the latest headphones from Anker, the recently-launched Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $24.

Soundcore earbuds

Soundcore headphones

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene last week. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. Our launch coverage takes a quick hands-on look at what to expect, as well.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

