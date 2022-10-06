Anker’s latest ANC headphones, true wireless earbuds, and speakers on sale from $24

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesAnker
Shop now From $24
icon

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its Soundcore headphones, earbuds, and speakers. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones for $103.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’ll regularly pay $130 across all three styles, today’s offer drops the trio of headphones down to the lowest prices of the year at 20% off. This is $6 under previous mentions, as well. Arriving as some of the latest headphones from Anker, the recently-launched Life Q35 deliver active noise cancellation with three different sound modes alongside 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of high-resolution LDAC support, there’s also USB-C charging and comprehensive EQ adjustments in the companion app. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $24.

Soundcore earbuds

Soundcore headphones

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene last week. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. Our launch coverage takes a quick hands-on look at what to expect, as well.

Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones features:

Custom silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range and cut out distortion to deliver sound that’s both Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. 3 times more data is transmitted to Life Q35 active noise cancelling headphones than via standard Bluetooth codecs. This lossless transfer ensures you hear every tiny detail in the music.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Anker

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazfit’s GTR 3 Pro smartwatch with GPS and 12-da...
Vitamix fall sale offers as much as $100 off pro blende...
Save 23% on TP-Link’s latest Kasa 2K Outdoor Smar...
9to5Toys Daily: October 6, 2022 – Apple Watch SE from...
Bellroy’s new Lite Laptop Sleeve wraps your MacBo...
Amazon offers UGG boots and slippers up to 30% off from...
Smartphone Accessories: Ailkin 30W USB-C Wall Charger $...
Score ESR’s magnetic iPad Pencil with 13-hour bat...
Load more...
Show More Comments