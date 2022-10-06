Arcade1Up cabinets and Countercades from $150: Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter II, more

We have spotted a number of notable Arcade1Up deals staring from $150 on the Countercade models as well as the brand’s full-size machines from just $199. Walmart is once again offering the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat Midway Legacy 12-in-1 arcade cabinet for $199 shipped. Regularly $315 or more, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $50 below the deal before that, and the lowest price we can find. This one goes for $450 with the riser at Best Buy for comparison’s sake. At $199, this is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked on one of Arcade1Up’s standard 3/4 scale arcade cabinets. It boasts a 17-inch color display, the brand’s usual “real-feel” controls, and MK marquee artwork that would be right at home in the arcades of your childhood. It comes pre-loaded with Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and a host of other classic Midway titles from Paperboy and Houst to Gauntlet and Rampage. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

In case you missed it, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Arcade1Up NFL Blitz machine as well as the more recent Marvel vs Capcom 2 cabinet. Now available for pre-order, it is decked out in artwork featuring your favorite characters as well as carrying a series of notable titles from Marvel vs. Capcom to Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems and more.

Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat cabinet features:

Evolving from its 1958 beginnings as an amusement game manufacturer, Midway produced some of the hottest arcade games of the ‘80s and ‘90s, that have since been adapted into film, television, and much more. Their monsters-wreaking-havoc title Rampage™ was a giant early hit, and then leaps in live action digitizing technology led to Mortal Kombat™, recognized as one of the most important titles in video game history. With its over the top darkly humorous gameplay and finishing moves, Mortal Kombat™ became an instant franchise with iconic characters and enduring catchphrases.

