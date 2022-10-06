Moment launches new Pixel 7/Pro cases with MagSafe support and 10-foot drop protection

Moment is riding the wave of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch today by releasing a new pair of cases for Google’s latest smartphone. Delivering its usual grippy design, the refreshed Moment Case for Pixel 7 now arrives with 10-foot drop protection and built-in magnets that enable MagSafe support.

Moment Pixel 7 series cases

Moment is refreshing its popular case today for Google’s latest, delivering much of the brand’s signature features to the new Pixel 7 series. Everything comes centered around a grippy TPU material that is molded with a textured design on the back for added grip. There’s a soft finish on the inside of the cover for actually cradling your device, all of which is optimized for 5G connectivity.

Then at the bottom of the case is a reinforced wrist strap connection so you can always make sure your smartphone has a little extra coverage from drops. Though when that does happen, Moment backs both of the Pixel 7 cases with 10-foot drop protection alongside the raised bezels around the screen and added support along the rear camera assembly.

Though the most exciting aspect of the new cases has to be the built-in magnets. Moment began rolling out its (M)Force magnet array to iPhones in the past and is now bringing that same feature to Google’s latest. This will allow you to use a Pixel 7 or 7 Pro with all of the brand’s existing MagSafe mounts, as well as any other accessories on the market that were originally designed to go with Apple’s handsets. Moment just recently launched an entire collection of mounts geared toward improving your smartphone’s photography capabilities, all of which can now work with the Pixel 7 series.

There is, however, one aspect of the new Moment Pixel 7 series cases that leave something to be desired. As cool as the MagSafe support is, one of the more exciting inclusions from the company is always support for its lineup of smartphone camera lenses. The new Moment cases, unfortunately, lack that functionality and have just a typical camera cut out on the back. And with the Pixel 7/Pro already having Google’s most capable sensors yet, it would have been even better to see Moment take advantage of that on day one. We’d like to see cases drop down the line equipped with M-Series lens and filter mounts.

Now available for purchase, both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Moment cases can be purchased directly from the company’s website. Pricing is set at $49.99 for either cover as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

We’ve gone hands-on with plenty of Moment releases in the past, always walking away favorably. From the brand’s signature smartphone lenses to cases and mounts, Moment has a very solid track record. We’ve even previously reviewed the Moment Case for iPhone, which should give you a better idea of what to expect from these new Pixel 7-tailored offerings. Still, I would love to see Moment release a swappable mount down the line that lets you bring in the usual lenses to take full advantage of Google’s best smartphone camera yet.

