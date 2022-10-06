Need for Speed Unbound officially unveiled with ‘all-new signature art style’

Today, EA is announcing the latest installment in the Need for Speed series with Unbound. This game promises an “all-new signature art style” that “blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed history.” As a kid, I grew up playing the original Need for Speed games and have countless hours in the series. I’ve not been a huge fan of the newer releases, but maybe Need for Speed Unbound can change that. Let’s take a look at what the upcoming title has to offer below.

Need for Speed Unbound launches December 2

To get started, you’ll have a single-player campaign that’s designed to “challenge you to beat the competition, earn that cash and make your mark on the street racing scene.” You’ll play the game in Lakeshore City, with the story taking place between two friends who are torn apart after a robbery at a family auto shop. You’ll have to climb the ranks and reclaim the priceless car that was stolen by street racing and winning the title of the ultimate street racer. You’ll choose how and when to “put it all on the line” by drifting on the street, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets against rival racers. So far, this sounds like the original Most Wanted that’s still among my favorite racing games ever.

Need for Speed Unbound is also taking the style and art of your ride to a new level. There are hundreds of cosmetic items including fits from “some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators,” which deliver “endless car customization options.”

The latest Need for Speed game also features a multiplayer game mode where you can challenge friends and rivals at underground meetups across Lakeshore in the game’s online street racing community.

Need for Speed Unbound is available for pre-order for $69.99 for PlayStation, PC, and Xbox and is set to release on December 2.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’m not completely sold on the art style being portrayed in the graphics of Need for Speed Unbound. It seems too… comic-y for me. The gameplay sounds fantastic, but if the graphics aren’t there, I likely won’t be a fan. However, since we haven’t seen actual gameplay yet, I won’t write the title off yet because the description of it sounds quite good. I’ve long wanted a proper sequel to Need for Speed Most Wanted, which is, in my opinion, the best title in the series.

Unbound sounds like it brings a lot back from the Most Wanted era that I’ve been waiting for. The fact that you’re going to be racing to climb the ranks of “who’s the best street racer” and take down opponents, all while evading police chases in a tricked-out car, brings me back to my childhood, playing Most Wanted and Underground 2 on my GameCube and PlayStation 2. I’m curious what EA has up its sleeve to revive the Need for Speed series and will be watching Unbound’s launch closely.

