Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 7 with 45mm discount to $309 (Save $120)

After seeing all-time low pricing roll out to the Apple Watch SE, Amazon is now ending the week by delivering one of the best price cuts yet on Apple Watch Series 7. Now dropping down to its second-best price to date for the 45mm GPS Blue Aluminum style, you’ll pay $309 shipped. This is down from the original $429 price tag and comes within $9 of the all-time low on any colorway. thanks to the $120 discount.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still provides a capable fitness tracking experience for far less than Series 8. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then be sure to go check out these other ongoing Apple Watch discounts for some other options of refreshing your fitness tracking arsenal for fall. Most notably, we’re still seeing some of the very first Apple Watch Series 8 discounts up for grabs from $659. Or at the opposite end of the pricing spectrum, Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with all-time lows now starting from $199.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!