Apple Watch SE is the most affordable way to run watchOS 9 with all-time lows from $199

After seeing the new Apple Watch Series 8 go on sale to start the week, Amazon is beginning to clear out the previous-generation Apple Watch SE. This more affordable offering was always one of the best ways to get in on the fitness tracking action, and is now an even better value with all-time low price cuts going live. Most notably, the 44mm GPS style sits at $229 shipped. That’s down from its original $309 price tag and the new $279 going rate of the SE 2. It’s $11 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. The 40mm style is also on sale and sitting at the all-time low of $199.

The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the just-released watchOS 9 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch. Head below for more.

Compared to the new Apple Watch SE 2, which is currently on sale, the original is lacking some of the more recent features you’d expect from a second-generation model. Those can largely be summed up with water-resistance up to 50 meters, as well as the inclusion of a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. But if those features aren’t worth paying an extra $49, you’re still getting a solid wearable that runs the latest software from Apple by going with the lead deal.

Then be sure to go check out these ongoing Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts that went live to kick off the week. But as always, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!