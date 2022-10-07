Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: The First Tree, ScourgeBringer, Tempest, Orderly, more

Justin Kahn
The First Tree

Friday’s best deals on iOS games and apps are now ready to go down below the fold. Joining this morning’s app deals, we are also tracking clear out pricing on Apple Watch Series 7 as well as Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 back down at its second-best price ever and even more right here. As for the apps, highlights include The First Tree, ScourgeBringer, Tempest: Pirate Action RPG, Orderly – Simple to-do lists, Juice Watch, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: File Explorer & Player [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Juice Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The First Tree: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ScourgeBringer: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Blur Photo·: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Adventures of Mana: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma Premium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: A Short Tale: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Evoland 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: EXIT – The Curse of Ophir: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Catan Classic: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legends of Andor: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Trivia Crack (No Ads): $11 (Reg. $20)

More on The First Tree:

The First Tree is a third-person exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family, and a son reconnecting with his estranged father in Alaska. Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree.

