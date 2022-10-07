Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Pokémon Snap $40, Cat Quest II $3, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. As part of its Deal Days, Target is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped, or $37.99 for RedCard holders. Regularly $60 via Amazon and currently selling for $50 at Walmart, today’s deal is at least 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This delightful Yoshi title rarely drops below $40 so now’s your chance to scoop it up while the price is right. No Switch game collection would be complete without a copy of the latest Yoshi title and the vibrant world Nintendo crafted for it. Mode entirely of household items, like cardboard, yarn, and things of that nature, players guide Yoshi and friends through various stages alongside the ability to find new secrets exploring the “flip side” of each environment. The 2-player co-op is nice bonus to the experience as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today's best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

