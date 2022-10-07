Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Pokémon Snap $40, Cat Quest II $3, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. As part of its Deal Days, Target is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped, or $37.99 for RedCard holders. Regularly $60 via Amazon and currently selling for $50 at Walmart, today’s deal is at least 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This delightful Yoshi title rarely drops below $40 so now’s your chance to scoop it up while the price is right. No Switch game collection would be complete without a copy of the latest Yoshi title and the vibrant world Nintendo crafted for it. Mode entirely of household items, like cardboard, yarn, and things of that nature, players guide Yoshi and friends through various stages alongside the ability to find new secrets exploring the “flip side” of each environment. The 2-player co-op is nice bonus to the experience as well. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
***Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders at $49
***Review: Overwatch 2 is officially live with new heroes
***Nintendo Direct: Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, more
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO 3-game Marvel Collection PSN $9 (Reg. $ up to $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- WWE 2K22 from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $14 (Reg. $17+)
- Severed eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Also matched on the eShop
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PSN $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!