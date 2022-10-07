Rare price drop hits Oakywood’s handmade wooden desk tray from $36.50 (25% off)

Oakywood is now offering its wooden desk Catchall Tray for $36.75. Regularly $49, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked. While there is a shipping fee that varies depending on your location (between $6 and $10), deals on the wonderful Oakywood desk accessories, and its gear in general, are hard to come by. We were big fans of the some of the smaller wooden desktop accessories we reviewed previously, with handmade, high-quality wooden craftsmanship, cork bottom feet, as well as smooth sloped interiors, and the Catchall Tray is much of the same in a larger format. Designed to offer some attractive desk or even end table storage for smaller accessories, they can be a great way to keep your EDC organized. Head below for more details.

The rest of the Oakywood desktop accessories, including the smaller desk trays, start at $29 if you don’t need the 9 by 6.5 by 2 inches the Catchall provides above. But if a simple plastic model will do the trick, the Amazon Basics Desk Organizer ships for just over $10 Prime shipped.

While we are talking Oakywood, be sure to browse through some of the other hands-on reviews of its desk accessories and launch coverage on its wooden Apple gear add-ons as well:

Oakywood Wooden Catchall Tray features:

Wooden catchall tray – the desk tray is perfect for storing watches, jewelry, or a phone. This catchall tray will allow you to organize small items: pens, pencils, paper clips. Don’t waste time searching – organize and warm your space with a natural, Oakywood desk tray. Oakywood desk tray makes a wonderful gift for those who expect and delight in the quality & handcrafted items

