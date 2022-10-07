Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger doubles as a picture frame at $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South PowerPic mod 10W Qi Charging Stand for $46.77 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings while delivering a new all-time low. This is the first price cut since back in August and is a penny under our previous mention. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation or just a way to personalize your charging setup in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking for something a bit more basic to rest on the nightstand or desk, Anker’s PowerWave Stand is a notable solution at under $16. Sure you’re not getting the eye-catching design that lets you show off family photos and the like, but it will refuel your smartphone at the same 10W charging rate and is less than half the price.

Then be sure to check out all of the price cuts live in Nomad’s fall outlet sale. Providing plenty of markdowns on gear for iPhone 13 and other Apple accessories, some of the best discounts to date are live in this clearance sale.

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. 

