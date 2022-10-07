Official current-gen. Xbox Wireless Controller in white hits one of its best prices of the year at $39

Amazon is now offering the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White for $39 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently marked down to $48 at Microsoft, this is the lowest price we can find and the best price we have tracked this year at Amazon. If you’re looking for an extra first-party wireless gamepad, pricing almost never drops below $39. Making for a notable couch co-op controller or a fresh new replacement, it delivers the same up to 40-hour battery life you’re likely used to alongside the the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case, a 3.5mm headset jack, and USB-C charging. Head below for more details and be sure to check out the new Mineral Camo SE Controller colorway Microsoft unveiled a couple weeks ago.

Today’s featured offer now joins a series of ongoing sale prices on Xbox gamepads at Amazon where you’ll find the Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt colorways marked down alongside a couple bundle options. Just be sure to scope out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S if you’re look for an even more affordable solution.

Microsoft unveiled its brand new Xbox Elite 2 Core controller at the beginning of last month and we have now had a chance to go hands-on with it. Providing you weren’t expecting all that much of an update, it is worth a closer look, just make sure to dive into our review so you know what you’re getting into.

And don’t forget, Seagate’s official 1TB and 2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Cards are still down at Amazon all-time lows.

Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Use Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

