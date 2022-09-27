Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card now going for under $210 at Amazon

Update: The 1TB deal below is now live once again and even lower at $209.91 shipped.

Update: While the deal on the 512GB model below has now ended, we did spot a light and rare price drop on the 1TB model via Amazon. The regularly $220 1TB Xbox Series S|X Expansion Card is now selling for $210.82 shipped. Again, it’s certainly not the largest price drop, but it doesn’t go on sale very often at all. If you’re looking to upgrade your console today, you might as well save a few bucks.

Target is now offering a rare deal on the Seagate 512GB Expansion Card Officially Licensed for Xbox Series X|S at $69.99 shipped . The price will drop automatically once added to your cart. Regularly $140 and currently out of stock at Amazon, these Xbox storage expansion cards don’t go on sale all that often, and when they do, we very rarely see solid 50% price drops like this one. Easily one the lowest totals we have tracked, while PlayStation gamers have plenty of options for upgrading their internal storage, things are far more limited on the Series X|S side of things, so jump on this deal now while you can. You can find out more in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

This is one of the only ways to expand your Xbox game storage in an official capacity. Working alongside Xbox Velocity Architecture and quick resume functionality, it brings an additional 512GB of storage to your console setup. It is optimized so you can play titles directly from its storage “without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates” with even more details below.

As for portable game storage, this morning saw the very first price drop go live on WD’s latest Game Drive SSD. Packed with RGB lighting and up to 2,000MB/s data transfers rates, you can get a closer look at the now $160 1TB P4 model right here and be sure to swing by our hands-on review for more details.

Seagate 512GB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card features:

Exclusively compatible with the Xbox Velocity Architecture— providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay. Xbox legacy games loaded on the expansion card maintain the full power of the Xbox Velocity Architecture. Expanded capacity allows for collecting thousands of games across four generations of Xbox…512GB of storage significantly increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S without sacrificing performance

