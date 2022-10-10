New Amazon low now live on Nutribullet’s Slow Juicer at $158.50 shipped (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Nutribullet Slow Juicer for $158.53 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200, this is the first notable price drop of the year, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we have tracked since it launched last summer. This model delivers a mid-tier solution, more powerful than the new Magic Bullet mini model and less pricey than some of the higher-end options out there, for bringing some juicer action to your home kitchen without breaking the bank. It is described as having a “high-torque, low-speed motor” that quietly spins at 65RPM with a 3-inch feed chute, a steel-tipped auger, and a stainless-steel sieve. It also ships with a no-drip spout, juice bowl, 24-ounce juice container, pulp container, and the ever-important screen-cleaning brush alongside the 150W motor base. More details below. 

The aforementioned Magic Bullet Mini Juicer makes for a more compact and lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. Just recently released and now selling for $60 on Amazon, we had a chance to give this one a run for its money for a couple weeks as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series and found it to be a more than capable option for its price and size. If you’re looking for a casual at-home juicing experience, it is worth a closer look. 

Alongside this deal on Z GRILLS’ 8-in-1 Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker, our home goods hub is loaded with notable cooking deals including the latest Amazon Instant Pot sale at up to $100 off. Featuring a series of notable deals on its multi-cookers, air fryers, and other all-in-one ovens as well as a host of accessories, prices start from $10 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything waiting right here

Nutribullet Slow Juicer features:

  • High-torque, low-speed motor quietly spins at 65 RPM to crush and squeeze deep nutrition out of fruits and veggies. A 3” feed chute cuts down on prep.
  • Ultra-compact size and durable steel-tipped auger provide sleek strength and more juice to your morning routine.
  • The NutriBullet Slow Juicer comes with (1) 150W motor base, (1) juice bowl with no-drip spout, (1) grinding assembly (1) 24-oz juice container (1) pulp container, (1) screen-cleaning brush, and (1) User & Recipe Guide
  • Built to last, this juicer is made from durable plastic, with a stainless steel-tipped auger and stainless-steel sieve. 

