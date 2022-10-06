PS5-enhanced 2022 Sony 4K OLED 4K Smart TVs with up to $250 GCs start from $1,298 (Up to $1,350 off)

BuyDig is now offering the 2022 model Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch 4K HDR OLED Smart TV with a $150 Visa gift card for $1,698 shipped. Price shown near the end of the check out process. Regularly $2,500 and currently fetching $1,700 at Best Buy without the gift card and even more at Amazon, today’s deal is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked, especially considering the bonus $150 gift card you can spend just about anywhere. Alongside the up to $950 in savings in here, the A80K series delivers some notable high-end gaming specs including everything from 120Hz refresh rates and HDMI 2.1 to VRR support and special enhancements for PS5 – “input lag as low as 8.5ms7 and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gaming picture quality.” You’ll also find HDR 10, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands, Apple AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi, and more. Head below for more deals and over to our launch coverage for a closer look.

Alongside the 65-inch model above, BuyDig is also offering notable deals on the 55- and 77-inch variants as detailed above. The 55 inch model, for example, is now matching our previous Amazon mention with an additional $75 Visa gift card attached:

55-inch A80K OLED $1,298 (Reg. $1,798+) Plus $75 Visa gift card

(Reg. $1,798+) 77-inch A80K OLED $1,798 (Reg. $2,900) Plus $250 Visa gift card

(Reg. $2,900)

Joining this deal on the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, we also have notable price drops live on VIZIO’s VRR 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K QLED Smart TV, these offers on LG’s C2 OLED 120Hz 4K TVs with up to $270 gift cards, and a notable batch of Amazon streaming media players offers from just $20.

Sony BRAVIA XR A80K 4K OLED TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

OLED CONTRAST – XR OLED Contrast Pro technology allows you to feel the beauty of OLED with immersive depth and realism, pure black, and lifelike brightness. . Compare to other OLED TVs and decide for yourself.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

FEATURES SPECIFIED IN HDMI 2.1– Get the advantage in high-performance gaming on BRAVIA XR TVs with HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

