Microsoft certified refurb Xbox Series S consoles now selling for $230 Prime shipped (Orig. $300)

Woot is now offering Microsoft certified reconditioned Xbox Series S consoles for $229.99 with free shipping for Prime members (otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply). Regularly $300 like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is $70 off a new unit and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some interesting prices on bundles with a bonus controller as of late, $230 is easily one of the lowest out of pocket prices we have tracked on the current-generation Series S console. For comparison’s sake, Amazon renewed units are selling for $265 right now. This model includes everything a new unit does – the wireless Xbox controller, high-speed HDMI cable, and power cord – just with a lower price tag. Woot lists this model as “certified reconditioned” and ships it with a 90-day Microsoft warranty as well. Head below for more details. 

Today’s featured Xbox Series S is the lowest price of entry into the current-generation Xbox hardware space. Deals on Series X have been almost non-existent, but you will find new units in-stock and shipping via Walmart at the usual $499 right now. 

While we are on the subject, the official Seagate 1TB and 2TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Cards are still sitting at new Amazon all-time lows with rare discounts starting from $200 shipped if you’re looking or a storage upgrade.

And alongside just recently having a chance to go hands-on with Microsoft’s new Elite Series 2 Core controller, we are also now tracking the very first price drop on the Mineral Camo special edition controller it unveiled a couple weeks ago. All of the details you need on that are right here

Xbox Series S features:

  • Go all digital with Xbox Series S and enjoy next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever, at a great price. Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries.
  • Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS—all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture.*
  • Enjoy digital games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

