Some of the best prices live on Razer Xbox and DualSense chargers, gamepads, more from $28

Alongside the brand’s PC gaming accessory deals we have featured as part of the Amazon fall Prime Day festivities, we are also tracking a series of notable price drops on Razer’s PlayStation and Xbox gear. First up, we are taking a look at the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S in multiple colorways from $27.99 shipped. You’ll also find the same deal available for the PlayStation DualSense models. Both platforms are regularly $40, now 30% off the going rate, and either matching or at new Amazon all-time lows, depending on the colorway. You’re looking officially licensed Razer designed charging cradles with magnetic contact points made to match the Sony and Microsoft gamepad colorways “perfectly.” The “ergonomic” setup also allows the controller to still be used (at least to some degree) while they are docked. Head below for more fall Prime Day Razer console accessory deals and gamepads.

Fall Prime Day console gear deals:

As we mentioned above, you can find the PC Razer Prime Day deals right here along with the rest of the battlestation price drops in our dedicated hub. Just be sure to swing by our Prime Day console game deals roundup and hit up our coverage of Amazon’s Luna Cloud gaming controller while it’s back at its lower price ever.

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Able to fully charge controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Universal Compatibility: Whether you’re on next-gen or staying old school, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox works with all Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 Wireless Controllers

Magnetic Contact System: Mount the controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand

