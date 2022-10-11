Best Prime Day game deals: Mario, Zelda, Horizon Forbidden West, Switch Sports, more

Update: Amazon is now offering some notable double pack Nintendo game deals including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $74.99 ($37.50 each, Reg. $120) as well as Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land at $99.99 ($50 each, Reg. $120). Everything ships free.
This is the place to find all of the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. As part of its 2-day savings bonanza, Amazon has now launched a series notable price drops on titles for all major platforms. While some of the early deals we tracked for Nintendo Switch were once only avialble in digital form, you can now land physical copies of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Pokémon Snap, and more for your collection at the discounted holiday price. Those offers also sit alongside a Square Enix event dishing up new all-time lows on Dying Light 2 as well solid offers on back catalog games you might be waiting for a sale on. Head below for a complete look at the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best Prime Day game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Amazon Luna Cloud controller back down to its best price
***New Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller sees first price drop
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
***Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders at $49
- Amazon fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game sale from $40
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $40 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake from $28 (Reg. $60+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Madden NFL 23 on PS4 and Xbox One from $36 (Reg. $60+)
- Amazon fall Prime Day game sale from $15
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- Nintendo Switch Sports w/ leg strap $40 (Reg. $50)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- WWE 2K22 from $27 (Reg. $60)
- The Pathless $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- Trials of Mana eShop $25 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Mana eShop $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest II eShop $3 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO 3-game Marvel Collection PSN $9 (Reg. $ up to $60)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Xbox $36 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- The LEGO Games Bundle Xbox $15 (Reg. up to $100)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $34 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga Character Collection Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Rollerdrome PSN $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cuphead & Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- Also matched on the eShop
- Super Meat Boy eShop $6 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PSN $25 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
Assassin's Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
