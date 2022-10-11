Best Prime Day game deals: Mario, Zelda, Horizon Forbidden West, Switch Sports, more

Update: Amazon is now offering some notable double pack Nintendo game deals including Super Mario Odyssey and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $74.99 ($37.50 each, Reg. $120) as well as Splatoon 3 and Kirby and the Forgotten Land at $99.99 ($50 each, Reg. $120). Everything ships free.

This is the place to find all of the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. As part of its 2-day savings bonanza, Amazon has now launched a series notable price drops on titles for all major platforms. While some of the early deals we tracked for Nintendo Switch were once only avialble in digital form, you can now land physical copies of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, New Pokémon Snap, and more for your collection at the discounted holiday price. Those offers also sit alongside a Square Enix event dishing up new all-time lows on Dying Light 2 as well solid offers on back catalog games you might be waiting for a sale on. Head below for a complete look at the best fall Prime Day Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links