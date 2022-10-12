9to5Toys Daily: October 12, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $150 off, Pixel buds Pro $152, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/10/9to5Toys-Daily-101222-10.56-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Incredibox, Muse ...
Smartphone Accessories: Official iPhone 13/Pro MagSafe ...
Score a $50 Amazon gift card with 1-yr. Microsoft 365 F...
Belkin’s 15W Kickstand MagSafe Charger hits $35 f...
Amazon Prime Day Crocs Event takes up to 40% off clogs,...
Best Prime Day game deals: Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8,...
Audio-Technica content-creator headphones, turntables, ...
Theragun’s popular electric massage guns and foam...
Load more...
Show More Comments