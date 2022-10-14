Cowabunga! Arcade1Up Turtles in Time cabinet now at $450 (Reg. $700), plus more from $400

Justin Kahn -
$300 off From $400

GameStop is now offering the Arcade1Up Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet down at $449.99 shipped. Regularly $700, this is $250 off the going rate, matching today’s Best Buy deal (only available for in-store pickup), matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Fans of retro TMNT games will want to check out this epic centerpiece to the game room while the price is right. Featuring a vibrant design and light-up marquee, this model supports local 4-player co-op as well as Wi-Fi connectivity with other retro gamers who own one. From there you can expect to find a deck protector, molded coin door, onboard speakers, and a built-in copy of the beloved “side-scrollin’, ninja weapon-wieldin’, beat ’em up” Turtles in Time. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Arcade1Up machine deals.  

More Arcade1Up deals: 

Check out Arcade1Up’s new Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets, then dive into our coverage of the brand’s latest Marvel vs Capcom 2 machine. Now available for purchase, it features copies of the original Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. And all of the details you need are right here

Turtles in Time Arcade Cabinet features:

Cowabunga! Team up with the epic half-shell heroes in Konami’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Home Arcade Game from Arcade1Up! Fight your way through the Foot Clan, save April from Bebop and Rocksteady and defeat the all-time big baddie, Shredder! Allows you to enjoy online multiplayer with your friends in an arcade format. 4 Players Simultaneous, Custom Riser, Light up Marquee, Light Up Deck Protector, Anti Tip Over Strap

