Design/print your own cups with Cricut’s Mug Press at $149 ($50 off), accessories from $10

We have now spotted some notable price drops on the Cricut home crafting and creation gear. First up, Amazon is now offering the Cricut Mug Press for $149 shipped. Regularly $200 and now on sale for $15 directly from Cricut, today’s deal is $20 below the summer Prime Day deal, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one launched in mid 2021 as an interesting way to design and print your very own custom mugs, whether for the family or as fun novel gifts. It support mugs between 11 and 16 ounces using its patent-pending heat plate to deliver “peel-proof, dishwasher-safe designs in no time.” Get a closer look at how it works in our hands-on review and head below for more Cricut deals.

If you prefer to keep your artistic endeavors on the digital side of things, this morning we spotted a series of big-time deals go live on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra as well as the standard Galaxy Tab S8/+. Starting from $550 shipped with S-Pen and DeX support, they make for wonderful digital art studios on top of a plethora of other web browsing and content consumption features. Dive in right here.

ATTAIN DECOR EXPERTISE WITH ONE-TOUCH – Get ahold of beautifully designed mugs with Cricut Mug Press that comes with a pro heating feature that helps enhance simple mugs (of size 11 – 16 oz) into an intrinsic motif in minutes with one-touch setting

MAKE PROLIFIC MUGS WITHOUT ANY COMPLICATIONS – Create artistic designs with any Cricut cutting machine and wrap the cut design around your mug to induce transfer by placing the mug into the press. Peel-off to reveal your alluring mug once it cools down

VIBRANT GIFTING FOR YOUR LOVED ONES – A thoughtful gifting idea presenting professional-quality, personalized mugs to friends or family created with the help of mug blanks (sold separately) with no manual temperature or pressure settings trouble

ONE-OF-A-KIND CUSTOMIZATION – The patent-pending heat plate with zone heating creates wonders with consistent results delivering peel-proof, dishwasher-safe designs in no time using Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets, Pens, or Markers (sold separately)

