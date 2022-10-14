elago’s new vintage calculator Apple Watch charging stand sees first price drop at $15

From vintage-style Apple gear to vibrant ice cream and Game Boy covers, we are big fans of the fun and adorable designs elago delivers for its suite of Apple Watch charger stands, AirTag cases, AirPods sheaths, and more. One of its latest, the elago W8 Apple Watch Charger Stand, brings a vintage calculator design to its stable of growing Apple Watch stands. Just recently hitting its official Amazon storefront at $15.99, you can now knock the price down to $15.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one fetches $15.50 directly from elago but you’ll get hit with an additional shipping fee in orders under $50 there. Certainly not the deepest price drop, it is the lowest we have tracked yet on the brand’s latest novel Apple Watch charging stand release. Head below for more details.

Much like the previously available iMac and vintage Apple designs, the new elago W8 Apple Watch Charger Stand features the brand’s usual silicone treatment you can string your Apple charging puck through. While it’s not one of the all-in-one chargers, it’s also only $15 and delivers a novel, conversation-starting design to your desktop, nightstand, and more. It is compatible with all models up to 45mm – the new Ultra model won’t fit.

Alongside ongoing price drops on the new Apple Watch Series 8 configurations, we also have an exclusive discount on SANDMARC’s new Titanium Apple Watch Band as well as the first first deal on Apple’s gorgeous Alpine Loop band a $90. Get a closer look right here.

elago W8 Apple Watch Charger Stand features:

UNLIKE OTHER COMPANIES, all of our products are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a stand that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT IT, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

BRINGING BACK A CLASSIC DESIGN TO make charging your watch more INTERESTING! Bring back some NOSTALGIA by mixing the old school with the new school! Compatible with original Apple Watch Charger ONLY.

PROTECTING YOUR WATCH FROM scratches and other mishaps while charging! PREMIUM SILICONE helps keep your watch SCRATCH-FREE and PREVENTS THE STAND FROM MOVING while resting on a surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!