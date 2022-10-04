SANDMARC unveils new Titanium Apple Watch Band exclusively 10% off for 9to5 readers

SANDMARC is unveiling its new Titanium Apple Watch band today. Officially known as the Titanium Edition – Apple Watch Ultra Band, its high-end metal strap now joins the more affordable new leather Apple Watch Ultra model from the brand we featured last month as its latest offerings for Apple’s wearable lineup. SANDMARC has quickly become a standout brand in the Apple gear space for us over the last year or so, largely due to how much of a fan I am of the gorgeous gunmetal aluminum machined threading on its iPhone 13 and 14 cases, with a focus on iPhoneographers and the use of rugged materials. The new Titanium Apple Watch band appears to be following suit, and you can get a closer look below alongside our exclusive 10% discount code.

New SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch Ultra band

SANDMARC describes its new Titanium Apple Watch Ultra band as a “luxury piece designed to dress up or dress down” that is made to “elevate our creator’s everyday look in a way that wouldn’t affect their creative journey.”

The band itself is made of grade 2 Titanium, a name that comes “from the material’s properties” due to it being highly durable and a having strong resistance to corrosion, according to SANDMARC, adding that is about as strong as it is light. A glass film coating, as the brand puts it, is in place here to prevent excessive scratching.

From here, you’ll find stainless steel on the lugs or connectors as well as a Capsa Pin system to securely connect the the links. Coming in at a max length of 190mm (and weighing a total of 2-ounces), it also ships with an adjustable tool to get the fit just right.

While the Titanium Apple Watch band on display here today is specifically designed for Apple’s new flagship Ultra model (you can get a full breakdown of that over on 9to5Mac right here), it will indeed work with all Apple Watch models sporting a case size from 45 to 49mm, including Series 8, SE 2, and more.

The new SANDMARC Titanium Apple Watch band is now available for pre-order at $199.99 shipped. However, if you use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout, your total will drop to $179.99 shipped. Just for comparison’s sake, Apple’s stainless steel Link Bracelet starts at $349.

