Smartphone Accessories: Anker Powerline+ 6-foot USB-C Cable $8 (53% off), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Powerline+ 6-foot USB-C to USB-C Cable for $7.99 with the code AKCTC885 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $17, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This cable is perfect for charging your MacBook Air, Pixel 7, iPad Air/Pro, or anything else that functions over USB-C. It can deliver up to 60W of USB-C PD charging and even works at USB 2.0 speeds for data transfer should you need that as well. The cable is nylon-braided and even comes with a custom pouch to keep everything neat and tidy in. You’ll also find that the nylon-braiding makes the cable harder to tangle, and even adds durability to the plug ends to help it last longer before needing to be replaced.

Fast Sync & Charge: Charges phones and tablets with USB-C ports at high-speed. Offers transfer speeds of 480 Mb/s, or 100 songs every 5 seconds. Lasts 6X Longer: Double-braided nylon exterior, toughened aramid fiber core and laser-welded connectors equip PowerLine+ with superior toughness from end-to-end. Adjustable Pouch: Includes an innovative carry pouch which allows you to neatly adjust cable length for any situation. Also provides high protection when transporting PowerLine+. PowerLine+ may be the last cable you’ll ever need. Proven to last at least 5 times as long as other cables, it boasts a bend tolerance 5 times higher. It is simply one of the most durable cables, ever.

