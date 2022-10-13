Moment’s versatile MagSafe mounts for iPhone 14 return to all-time lows from $40

Moment is now offering some of the very first discounts on its latest MagSafe iPhone 14 mounts. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst the versatile lineup of mounts and accessories, the Moment Strap Anywhere Mount at $39.99 is a highlight. Down from its usual $50 price tag, this 20% price cut is matching the previous mention from over a month ago for the all-time low. Designed to strap just about anywhere, as you can likely gather from the name, this mount uses a silicone rubber strap to secure your iPhone 14 into place. It uses one of the brand’s (M)Force magnets to enable MagSafe support, and can be looped around everything from exercise equipment to strollers, shower curtain rods, and more. I personally just installed one of these on my e-bike and have found it to be a reliable option so far for cruising around with my iPhone in view. Head below for other discounts.

Another personal favorite from the sale, the Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage has been discounted to $99.99. Down from $120, this is a new all-time low at $20 off while beating our previous mention by $10. You’re also looking at only the second price cut to date overall, too.

Moment’s new Filmmaker Cage arrives as a versatile upgrade to your iPhone 12 or 13 series photography rig. Featuring a series of threaded inserts to go alongside cold shoe mounts, the high-grade aluminum frame gives you the flexibility to mount everything from microphones, LED lights, and even GoPros to the assembly for building out your own shooting setup. Then in the center is one of Moment’s (M)Force for pairing with MagSafe-compatible iPhones. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent Tested with 9to5Toys review, as well.

While you can shop the entire Moment sale right here, there are also some other highlights broken down below. Most of these are sitting at all-time lows, if not marking some of the first price cuts in their own right.

Moment Strap Anywhere Mount features:

Easily mount your MagSafe compatible phone or any phone in a MagSafe compatible case to any indoor fitness equipment. Whether you’re on the Peloton bike, squat rack, treadmill, elliptical, or yoga mat… this mount can do it all. With an easy-to-use premium silicone rubber strap, you can put your phone wherever you want it. Compatible with or without a case, this mount also includes our proprietary (M)Force magnet array which is even stronger than standard accessories, giving you extra confidence your phone won’t fall off.

