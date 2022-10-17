Apple’s official iPhone 14 Plus MagSafe Leather Case sees first discount to $53

The iPhone 14 Plus might have been the last of Apple’s new handsets to begin shipping, but now its official Leather MagSafe case is the first of the lineup to go on sale. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now score the iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case for $53.18 shipped in Midnight. Down from $59, today’s offer amounts to the very first discount on the recently-released accessory and is of course a new all-time low, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 14 Plus in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Aside from the refreshed design to fit with the latest addition to Apple’s smartphone lineup, there’s much of the expected MagSafe connectivity and overall build that makes this one of the best options on the market for adding some premium protection into the mix.

Even still, Apple’s official Silicone MagSafe cases for the new iPhone 14 Plus are even more affordable than the leather offering above. As premium as the leather build is, there’s still something to be said for just how popular Apple’s baseline cases are. Especially because they clock-in at $49 and come in a wider range of colors to stylize your handset with much of the same first-party appeal.

This morning saw Apple’s official MagSafe charger go on sale, too, which is now down to its lowest price in months at $29. As for other ways to refresh your iPhone 14 Plus with some new accessories, we previously rounded up all of our favorite MagSafe chargers. Ranging from power banks to 3-in-1 stands like the lead deal, standalone chargers, and even car mounts, we break down all of the best options for Apple’s latest at pretty much every price point.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 14 Plus, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

